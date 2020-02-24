Nur Praditya

Freebies — Architecture Landing Page

Nur Praditya
Nur Praditya
Hire Me
  • Save
Freebies — Architecture Landing Page minimal npw management design art direction landingpage project build dream house freebie figma freebies architecture
Freebies — Architecture Landing Page minimal npw management design art direction landingpage project build dream house freebie figma freebies architecture
Download color palette
  1. archmove-dribbble.png
  2. Busywork - Full Landing Page - NPW.png

Hi Guys,

Today I share with you some freebies
that might be usefull for you. You can download .fig file

Do you like this shot? Press "L"

img source: dform; pexels;


Start a project:
lets.morva@gmail.com

Need fast response?
⌁ chat us on skype

Nur Praditya
Nur Praditya
Move ⌁ Solve Together.
Hire Me

More by Nur Praditya

View profile
    • Like