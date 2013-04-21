Flat Mail Widget - Inbox

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Yet another flat shot (a part of the red circle which has a subtile gradient), this one shows the inbox view of the mail widget that I dribbble'd a few weeks ago. Next step : the menu (you probably have noticed that there's a "hamburger button").
Let me guys know what do you think about it, and don't forget to check the @2x view.
Sincerely.
Othmane.