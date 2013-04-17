Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Sacca

Bilingual Child Bubbles Icons [iOS / iPad]

Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
Hire Me
  • Save
Bilingual Child Bubbles Icons [iOS / iPad] icon icons game kid child illustration wood texture light bubble yellow shadow
Download color palette

Getting ready to release all three version of our new toddler learning game "Bilingual Child Bubbles".

#tf

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2013
Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
General Manager @ Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Sacca

View profile
    • Like