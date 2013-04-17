David Elgena

Brain surgery is a very, very delicate process.

David Elgena
David Elgena
Hire Me
  • Save
Brain surgery is a very, very delicate process. brains weather weather dial wthr dieter rams climacons
Download color palette

I'm currently giving Weather Dial a brain transplant and plugging in the same data as Dark Sky App.

Thinking about doing a tap through, weekly forecast with each day displaying the 24 hour forecast (by scrolling left through the data).

Thoughts are extremely welcome. I'm debating the right solution.

D

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2013
David Elgena
David Elgena
Creating remarkable brands and simple products.
Hire Me

More by David Elgena

View profile
    • Like