Atish

Movie Ticket booking Interaction design

Atish
Atish
  • Save
Movie Ticket booking Interaction design dailyui pattern dark vector user interface minimal flat branding blue concept design booking tickets movie longshot motion adobexd animation
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
I have designed an interaction design for movie ticket booking, It's completely designed in Adobe XD. Hope you like it and yeah feel free to comment your comments are precious for me.
Hit LIKE to show your love
HD Video on Youtube

Atish
Atish

More by Atish

View profile
    • Like