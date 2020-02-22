LogoFarmer's Studio

SUFAL Logo

LogoFarmer's Studio
LogoFarmer's Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
SUFAL Logo line art logo forest and livelihoods bangladesh forest department forest tree and house tree sufal
Download color palette

I designed this logo for a project of Bangladesh Forest department called SUFAL ( Sustainable forests and livelihoods project).

If you're interested in working together, feel free to reach out.

Contact me: hello@logofarmers.com

Visit my YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/logofarmerss

LogoFarmer's Studio
LogoFarmer's Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by LogoFarmer's Studio

View profile
    • Like