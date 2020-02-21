Game Design - Weapon Concept - "Diggy"

New melee weapon first look! Meet "Diggy". Our next installment for the Eskape title. This will be a player crafted weapon to be used to defend as well as dig in certain areas of the map.

Interactive Model: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/diggy-craftable-melee-weapon-2a307ee592324cf2a614172b4e4a6fc6

*Click image to see full view*