Game Design - Weapon Concept - "Diggy"

New melee weapon first look! Meet "Diggy". Our next installment for the Eskape title. This will be a player crafted weapon to be used to defend as well as dig in certain areas of the map.

Interactive Model: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/diggy-craftable-melee-weapon-2a307ee592324cf2a614172b4e4a6fc6

Posted on Feb 21, 2020
