Ted Kulakevich
unfold

Ukraine

Ted Kulakevich
unfold
Ted Kulakevich for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Ukraine iconset icons abstract ukraine cultures countries culture
Ukraine iconset icons abstract ukraine cultures countries culture
Ukraine iconset icons abstract ukraine cultures countries culture
Download color palette
  1. Ukraine 1.png
  2. Ukraine 2.png
  3. Ukraine 3.png

I'm doing a series of cultural Icons around the world. Starting with my birth country Ukraine.

Drop a comment of what country you would like to see, Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 21, 2020
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like