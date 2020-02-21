Wisecraft

Compelling - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Compelling - Brand Identity Design illustration identity design logo design logo identity designer typography brand logomark logotype designer lettermark smart mark negative space monoline letter c play button grid layout branding brand identity app logo design
Compelling - Brand Identity Design illustration identity design logo design logo identity designer typography brand logomark logotype designer lettermark smart mark negative space monoline letter c play button grid layout branding brand identity app logo design
Compelling - Brand Identity Design illustration identity design logo design logo identity designer typography brand logomark logotype designer lettermark smart mark negative space monoline letter c play button grid layout branding brand identity app logo design
Download color palette
  1. Compelling-&-Co.jpg
  2. Compelling-&-Co copy.jpg
  3. Compelling-&-Co2.jpg

Here's more details about the brand identity i've been developing for Compelling, a media agency that helps brands create an all-rounded story strategy to grow their business ▶️

Their services range from brand communications, video animation/explainer videos, PR and SEO. Compelling is a word that represents how they want to help customers - which is to make their brand compelling - the aim is to get their customers to take action because their brand story is so strong.

I have chosen these strong colors to emphasise the action taking aspect of the company! This style was inspired by Dmitry Lepisov, check out his amazing work if you haven't yet!

Make sure you check the attached images, there are some dope business cards there 😉

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

5a30885b9424ef025bec7ccda5080a7e
Rebound of
Compelling - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like