Compelling - Brand Identity Design

Here's more details about the brand identity i've been developing for Compelling, a media agency that helps brands create an all-rounded story strategy to grow their business ▶️
Their services range from brand communications, video animation/explainer videos, PR and SEO. Compelling is a word that represents how they want to help customers - which is to make their brand compelling - the aim is to get their customers to take action because their brand story is so strong.
I have chosen these strong colors to emphasise the action taking aspect of the company! This style was inspired by Dmitry Lepisov, check out his amazing work if you haven't yet!
Make sure you check the attached images, there are some dope business cards there 😉
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com