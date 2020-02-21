Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wireframe prototype extreme mode :)

Wireframe prototype connections I created for a Career Coach booking system.
Gotta show how it works at the end of the day :)

Posted on Feb 21, 2020
