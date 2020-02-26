Christina Voitsekhivska

Mobile Game Art (pop out)

Christina Voitsekhivska
Christina Voitsekhivska
  • Save
Mobile Game Art (pop out) isometry umbrella donut websitedesign website mobile design mobile app mobile cute pink blue building cafe house city isometric casual game game art game casual
Mobile Game Art (pop out) isometry umbrella donut websitedesign website mobile design mobile app mobile cute pink blue building cafe house city isometric casual game game art game casual
Mobile Game Art (pop out) isometry umbrella donut websitedesign website mobile design mobile app mobile cute pink blue building cafe house city isometric casual game game art game casual
Mobile Game Art (pop out) isometry umbrella donut websitedesign website mobile design mobile app mobile cute pink blue building cafe house city isometric casual game game art game casual
Download color palette
  1. Website_template-ok.png
  2. Website_template-2215.png
  3. Sketches_Voitsekhivska_color.jpg
  4. Sketches_bw_Voitsekhivska.jpg

Mobile game art. Originally created in Cinema 4D and overpaint in Photoshop. The donut looked tasty, so I wanted it to pop out a little bit and came to the concept of the design popping out from the screen of the device. You can check the process swiping left.

Christina Voitsekhivska
Christina Voitsekhivska
Welcome to my Dribbble

More by Christina Voitsekhivska

View profile
    • Like