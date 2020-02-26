Mobile Game Art (pop out)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Mobile game art. Originally created in Cinema 4D and overpaint in Photoshop. The donut looked tasty, so I wanted it to pop out a little bit and came to the concept of the design popping out from the screen of the device. You can check the process swiping left.