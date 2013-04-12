alaxic smith

WIP Community Pages

alaxic smith
alaxic smith
  • Save
WIP Community Pages ui design group community web website travis scott posts members public private
Download color palette

Here's a WIP of something I'm working on for community pages on Communly.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2013
alaxic smith
alaxic smith
iOS developer & designer based in LA 🌴

More by alaxic smith

View profile
    • Like