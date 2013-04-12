Alán Guzmán

Sessions Ten

Sessions Ten ten ministry of sound music techno mixes australia mexico hermosillo type 3d lettering typography
3D is not my thing, but this is a WIP of something that I'm trying to do :P any feedback or recommendation's ?

Thanks!

