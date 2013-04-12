Kliment Kalchev

Adweek Talent Gallery feature

Kliment Kalchev
Kliment Kalchev
  • Save
Adweek Talent Gallery feature dimitrovi sign mark logo logo design pleven bulgaria corporate identity full concept
Download color palette
053a62186eae1078505565348308d470
Rebound of
Dimitrovi & Co Branding
By Kliment Kalchev
Kliment Kalchev
Kliment Kalchev

More by Kliment Kalchev

View profile
    • Like