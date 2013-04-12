Eduardo Kerr-Oliveira

Nightlife App #1

Eduardo Kerr-Oliveira
Eduardo Kerr-Oliveira
  • Save
Nightlife App #1 ui app mobile illustrator iphone ux icon graphic
Download color palette

My final project at VFS Digital Design program. Still have to update everything to Iphone 5. I'll post more stuff about this in the future.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2013
Eduardo Kerr-Oliveira
Eduardo Kerr-Oliveira
👨🏻‍💻 Product Designer @Arrival —📍London

More by Eduardo Kerr-Oliveira

View profile
    • Like