Holidays at Walmart

Just a little sneak peek at some of what I've been working on lately. Don't get too excited, its not for Walmart in real life. In school we dont get to do real life things I guess.

Posted on Apr 12, 2013
What in tarnation brought you to this godforsaken wasteland?

