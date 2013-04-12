Cordelia Yu

Table of Contents: Visualized

Now we’re getting to the neat stuff. Using d3.js to do a Tufte style slopegraph (parallel coordinate) visualization: chapter number on the left, date written on the right. Same color coordination by character as the Explore Mode table of contents.

Posted on Apr 12, 2013
