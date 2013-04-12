Sean Kane

Painted Glove featuring Jackie Robinson

Sean Kane
Sean Kane
  • Save
Painted Glove featuring Jackie Robinson 42 jackie robinson baseball art dodgers sean kane glove
Download color palette

Unique hand-painted baseball art on classic 1940s Spalding glove featuring Jackie Robinson. This Painted Glove is painted on the back side, too. More info, bigger photos here: http://bit.ly/JackieGloveArt

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2013
Sean Kane
Sean Kane

More by Sean Kane

View profile
    • Like