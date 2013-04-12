Sean Kane

Painted Glove featuring Roberto Clemente

Painted Glove featuring Roberto Clemente baseball art clemente vintage memorabilia
Unique baseball art on classic glove featuring Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. This Painted Glove is part of a fundraiser in support of kids charities in Pittsburgh. More info, bigger photos here: http://bit.ly/Pirate21

Posted on Apr 12, 2013
