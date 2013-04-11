brenton_clarke

Offscreen Poster

brenton_clarke
brenton_clarke
Hire Me
  • Save
Offscreen Poster offscreen magazine off screen off screen poster print
Download color palette

Been working on a poster design that will be included in the no.5 issue of OFFSCREEN Magazine. Pretty excited about this!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
brenton_clarke
brenton_clarke
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by brenton_clarke

View profile
    • Like