Paul Shipper

Creating A Film Poster Campaign

Paul Shipper
Paul Shipper
  • Save
Creating A Film Poster Campaign illustration one sheet film poster all things to all men process design
Download color palette

I just created a blog post about working on the film poster campaign for the film 'All Things To All Men' worth a read? you be the judge check it out to get an insight into the project

http://paulshipperstudio.com/blog/2013/4/3/all-things-to-all-men

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Paul Shipper
Paul Shipper

More by Paul Shipper

View profile
    • Like