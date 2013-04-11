Michael Everitt

kidcourses mobile

Michael Everitt
Michael Everitt
Hire Me
  • Save
kidcourses mobile responsive mobile web ui ux flat blog wordpress kids fun learning
Download color palette

beginning of a design for a responsive wordpress blog/site I am working on for a friend. The site will have creative mini courses for kids.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Michael Everitt
Michael Everitt
Design for brands, products & people.
Hire Me

More by Michael Everitt

View profile
    • Like