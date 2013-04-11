Moe

Just messing around

Moe
Moe
  • Save
Just messing around active motors used car cars dealership mechanic autosales consignments branding
Download color palette

I saw the original and fell in love with it. Just messing around and practicing my plagiarism skills with Illustrator. LoL.

Also wanted to show @Kenil Bhavsar.

Fibc colors still
Rebound of
[GIF] FIBC No. 04
By Jesse Penico
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Moe
Moe

More by Moe

View profile
    • Like