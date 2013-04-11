Rich Scott

Kroon Office

Kroon Office crown office red grey logo mark type ruler pen pencil design supplies
Approved design for a new web shop which sells office supplies. The word ‘kroon’ is Dutch for ‘crown’.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Unique, fresh and timeless design solutions since 2007
