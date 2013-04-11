Hannah O'Neal

Cantina Logo robot space star wars cocktail logo
Nice! Reminds me of this little guy I made for some open source code called "Cantina" a while back : )

Rebound of
Astromech Droid Icons
By James Hobbs
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
