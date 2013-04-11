Gert van Duinen

Dreamcatcher - Illustrative Logo Design

Dreamcatcher - Illustrative Logo Design dreamcatcher illustration stamp logo symbol geometry icon mark triangular aftershock idt
José loves dreamcatchers, so I caught one for her...

Edit: See the stamp that she made out of it...

