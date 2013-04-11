Justin McDowell

Splurty Buns

Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell
  • Save
Splurty Buns facebook cover avenir illustration party
Download color palette

A friends-only invite via Facebook cover image.

In practice, Facebook's image compression algorithm is dank.

Illustration by @marcustegtmeier, who criminally remains a prospect on Dribbble (I have no invites).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell

More by Justin McDowell

View profile
    • Like