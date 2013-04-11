Kristin Nicholson

Sklards

Kristin Nicholson
Kristin Nicholson
  • Save
Sklards sklar sklar brothers podcast earwolf comedy sports portrait
Download color palette

I'm working on creating Hockey cards for the comedy duo, "The Sklar Brothers". If you haven't heard of them you should head over to supersklars.com or earwolf.com to check them out. There twin brothers that have an incredible rapport, there comedy revolves around sports, news and indie music.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Kristin Nicholson
Kristin Nicholson

More by Kristin Nicholson

View profile
    • Like