Denise Hermo

DiBA · Diseñadores Buenos Aires Logo

Denise Hermo
Denise Hermo
  • Save
DiBA · Diseñadores Buenos Aires Logo branding logo brand
Download color palette

Logo for Designers of Buenos Aires. They are a group of contemporary designers who make accessories out of different materials such as leather, resin or seeds. Their goal is to open up Argentine barriers and show their work to the world.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Denise Hermo
Denise Hermo

More by Denise Hermo

View profile
    • Like