Rowan Manning

Exploratory Gibbon Sketching

Rowan Manning
Rowan Manning
  • Save
Exploratory Gibbon Sketching illustration pencil gibbon rough
Download color palette

Rough sketches from photographs of Gibbons, familiarising myself with their faces before starting to create a character

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Rowan Manning
Rowan Manning

More by Rowan Manning

View profile
    • Like