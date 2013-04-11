Phil Selander

"But God..."

Phil Selander
Phil Selander
Hire Me
  • Save
"But God..." service lighthouse ministry worship church royaloak texture print type typography shadow
Download color palette

Part of a print piece for the Lighthouse Collective Good Friday service at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI.

Phil Selander
Phil Selander
I am a designer and illustrator based in Detroit.
Hire Me

More by Phil Selander

View profile
    • Like