CSS3 On/Off Switch

CSS3 On/Off Switch
Worked up some CSS3 on/off switches to replace some checkboxes in our app. Completely done in HTML/CSS.

The static shot doesn't really do it justice. You can view a demo of it here.

Thanks to Proto.io for the starting point.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
