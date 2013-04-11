Trace Palmatier

Academy Logo

Trace Palmatier
Trace Palmatier
  • Save
Academy Logo school logo columns academy elementary brand
Download color palette

Unused logo concept for a new school.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Trace Palmatier
Trace Palmatier
Design & Illustration from the Gem City.

More by Trace Palmatier

View profile
    • Like