Pair of traveler

Pair of traveler albatross bird logo brand mark illustrative illustration wind cloud wing fly sky travel
the idea is taken from inseparable and monogamous pairs of albatross traveling together

http://www.brandcrowd.com/logo-design/details/64688

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
