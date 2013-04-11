Jon Rundle

Tappable Hot Spots web design ui tap hot spot bubble resim
Working on some tappable hot spots for a website that will be used primarily on a touch screen. The inactive state will spin around to give a subtle call to action. Once it's tapped on, another external bubble fades in and the opacity of all of the bubbles increase.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Staff Product Designer @shopify

