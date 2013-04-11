Raphael Djazz

Patch study

Raphael Djazz
Raphael Djazz
  • Save
Patch study jiu-jistu jiu jitsu patch study logo black belt lion
Download color palette

Just a kimono patch study to my sensei.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Raphael Djazz
Raphael Djazz

More by Raphael Djazz

View profile
    • Like