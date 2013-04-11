Lani Mathis

Pufferhorse

Lani Mathis
Lani Mathis
  • Save
Pufferhorse ink drawing
Download color palette

Was working out some new pens. This is work I do for myself just to decompress.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Lani Mathis
Lani Mathis

More by Lani Mathis

View profile
    • Like