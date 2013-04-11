I'm nominated for a Webby Award! Please vote!

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello my lovely little Dribbblers! Just found out that my blog, Daily Dishonesty, has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Personal Blog/Website category! I couldn’t be more excited, since the blog has been my baby since October. Thank you so much for all of your support these past six months. You have no idea how happy I was to find that there are other type lovers out there who unbutton their pants and eat peanut butter and wine for dinner.
There’s a People’s Voice section of the competition, and I would so appreciate a vote for Daily Dishonesty. Just click on this link: http://pv.webbyawards.com/nominees/web/general-website/personal-blog-or-website
Again, thank you guys! Wish I could give all of you high fives or chest bumps or something. And a cookie. Definitely a cookie.