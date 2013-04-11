I'm nominated for a Webby Award! Please vote!

Hello my lovely little Dribbblers! Just found out that my blog, Daily Dishonesty, has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Personal Blog/Website category! I couldn’t be more excited, since the blog has been my baby since October. Thank you so much for all of your support these past six months. You have no idea how happy I was to find that there are other type lovers out there who unbutton their pants and eat peanut butter and wine for dinner.

There’s a People’s Voice section of the competition, and I would so appreciate a vote for Daily Dishonesty. Just click on this link: http://pv.webbyawards.com/nominees/web/general-website/personal-blog-or-website

Again, thank you guys! Wish I could give all of you high fives or chest bumps or something. And a cookie. Definitely a cookie.