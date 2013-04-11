James George

Equine Magnotherapy

Equine Magnotherapy responsive web design wordpress
This is another custom wordpress theme built from the ground up to be responsive, clean, and beautiful. This site contains videos and other promotional items to enhance sales capabilities. The goal was to make an emotional connection between an Owner and their horses.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
