0012

0012 animation icon photos button ui
I'm studying some improvements to the Trek Bicycle product catalog. Here's an idea I had for indicating how many photos are in a gallery without adding clutter to the UI. I scrapped this because people using touch devices wouldn't be able to view the hover state — at least not without totally mucking up the interaction. May the little fella rest in peace here on Dribbble :)

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
