James George

Knoxville Reflexology

James George
James George
  • Save
Knoxville Reflexology responsive web design
Download color palette

I built a custom responsive Wordpress site for a client whose site had gotten out of hand. The site was originally built on stacks and stacks of plugins, but I started from scratch so that it would be lightning fast, clean, and easy to use.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
James George
James George
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James George

View profile
    • Like