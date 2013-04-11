Jos

Doctor Icon

Jos
Jos
  • Save
Doctor Icon icon doctor veterinarian minimal green silhouette stethoscope flat man
Download color palette

A large icon for an upcoming project i'm working on. A silhouette of a doctor, complete with stethoscope.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Jos
Jos
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jos

View profile
    • Like