James Pendergrast

Platonic Sphere Animation

James Pendergrast
James Pendergrast
  • Save
Platonic Sphere Animation sphere animation gif displacement grain
Download color palette

Had a play with animating the radius & displacement of a platonic sphere in C4D. Popped into PS to add the grain/texture etc. Quite like the effect!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
James Pendergrast
James Pendergrast

More by James Pendergrast

View profile
    • Like