Diabetik for iPhone Promotional Website

After nearly three months of hard work I can finally reveal what I've been working on.

Introducing Diabetik for iPhone.

Diabetik has been built to make managing all aspects of diabetes easier. From the ability to monitor medication habits to setting location based reminders to make sure you never forget your insulin.

I was responsible for all things visual. This includes the iPhone application, application icon and promo website.

The logo was made by @Charlie and development was done by the amazing Nial Giacomelli.

Go check out the website and let us know what you think of it! And, if you have one, be sure to check it out on your MacBook Pro with Retina display.