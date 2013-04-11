Karli Ingersoll

torch icon

Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Hire Me
  • Save
torch icon icon torch apple cidery
Download color palette

still working on more icon ideas.

D4fd4f092a30970263d9ed0b590dc97e
Rebound of
Cider
By Karli Ingersoll
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
Hire Me

More by Karli Ingersoll

View profile
    • Like