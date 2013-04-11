Brian Pelayo

Snap Snap Relaunch

These are tears of joy since me and some buddies just launched an app in the app store. It's called Snap Snap Go. Be warned... it's a photo game for awful people. Here's a link to the game: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/snap-snap-go/id608606376?ls=1&mt=8

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
