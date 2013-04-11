Tommy Creenan

Buffalo City Hall

Tommy Creenan
Tommy Creenan
  • Save
Buffalo City Hall pixel art illustrator vector buffalo architecture city hall
Download color palette

Buffalo City Hall done in pixel art style! (the real thing) Hopefully the first in a mini-series of Buffalo's awesome architecture!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Tommy Creenan
Tommy Creenan

More by Tommy Creenan

View profile
    • Like