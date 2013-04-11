Justin Kemerling

MoAH

Justin Kemerling
Justin Kemerling
Hire Me
  • Save
MoAH logo brand mark texture artshow
Download color palette

Museum branding for a group artshow.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Justin Kemerling
Justin Kemerling
Design. Activism. Collaboration.
Hire Me

More by Justin Kemerling

View profile
    • Like