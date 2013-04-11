Corinne Ducusin

Art Website Style Tile

Art Website Style Tile style tile design texture
A style tile for an artist's site.

I want to use a paper texture too. I can't decide if the ragged edge button is too much compared to the cleaner one.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
