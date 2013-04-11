Shaun Moynihan

Paper Airplane

Paper Airplane logo brand identity plane mark airplane blue purple creative paper minimal simple negative
Recently completed this for a good friend. Showing the primary/secondary uses of the mark. Thoughts?

Digital Product Design, Branding, Creative Direction.
